Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson running with her racquet.
BEIJING - OCT 8: Na Li of China during her match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the 2010 China Open on Oct 8, 2010 in Beijing, China.
TORONTO: AUGUST 12. Maria Sharapova plays against Galina Voskoboeva in the Rogers Cup 2011 on August 12, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-NOVEMBER 13:Nao Hibino of Japan returns a ball during Day 5 of EA Hua Hin Championship 2015 on November 13, 2015 at Hua Hin Centennial Club in Hua Hin, Thailand
SYDNEY - JAN 10: Petra Kvitova serving at the APIA Tennis International. Sydney - January 10, 2012
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22, 2019: Professional tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her quarter-final match at 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne Park
NEW YORK - AUGUST 31, 2019: Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her 2019 US Open third round match at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
MONTREAL - AUGUST 6: Maria Sharapova of Russia in her Second round win over Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the 2014 Rogers Cup on August 6, 2014 in Montreal, Canada

See more

222330622

See more

222330622

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137202761

Item ID: 2137202761

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson running with her racquet.

Important information

Formats

  • 5058 × 3372 pixels • 16.9 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev