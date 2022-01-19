Images

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Collins concentrating on the ball in sight.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 3:Prerna Bhambri of India returns a ball during Day 1 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 3, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 5:Nao Hibino of Japan returns a ball during Day 3 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 5, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 6:Kurumi Nara of Japan returns a ball during Day 4 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 6, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Alize Cornet(FRA) who was defeated by Kim Clijsters(BEL)[3] at the Australian Open on January 22, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 4:Yafan Wang of China returns a ball during Day 2 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 4, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 4:Yafan Wang of China returns a ball during Day 2 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 4, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand

Important information

Formats

  • 4367 × 2911 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev