Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Collins celebrates point win with a fist pump.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 8 : Svetlana Kuznetsova in action at the 2017 Apia International Sydney WTA Premier tennis tournament
MELBOURNE - JANUARY 18: Roberta Vinci of Italy in her first round loss to Alicia Molik of Australia in the 2011 Australian Open - January 18, 2011 in Melbourne
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 5:Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan returns a ball during Day 3 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 5, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1, 2018: Professional tennis player Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic in action during her third round match at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 4:Kai-Chen Chang of Chinese Taipei returns a ball during Day 2 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 4, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 4:Bunyawi Thamchaiwat of Thailand prepares to return a ball during Day 2 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 4, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: - Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer playing semi-final match against Belgium’s David Goffin during the Semi-Final match Nitto ATP Finals 2017 in O2

See more

766710202

See more

766710202

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137201587

Item ID: 2137201587

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Collins celebrates point win with a fist pump.

Important information

Formats

  • 5163 × 3442 pixels • 17.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev