Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson ready for return.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 3:Nao Hibino of Japan returns a ball during Day 1 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 3, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
New York, NY USA - August 30, 2017: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada returns ball during match against Evgeniya Rodina at US Open Championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Russia. Moscow. Olympic stadium. October 18, 2018. Tennis player Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) in the 2-nd round match of VTB Kremlin Cup.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 6:Kai-Chen Chang of Chinese Taipei returns a ball during Day 4 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 6, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 3:Kurumi Nara of Japan returns a ball during Day 1 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 3, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
EILAT, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 05, 2016: Professional tennis player Julia Glushko from Israeli national team in action during the BNP Paribas FedCup game 2016 at Eilat Tennis Center in Israel
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA - APRIL 15, 2016: German tennis player Annika Beck (WTA singles ranking 41) plays during the training before the match against Romania

See more

406067527

See more

406067527

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136809257

Item ID: 2136809257

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson ready for return.

Important information

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev