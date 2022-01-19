Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson with a big swinging backhand.
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: - Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer playing semi-final match against Belgium’s David Goffin during the Semi Final Nitto ATP Finals 2017 in O2 indoor A
Hua-Hin, Thailand - January 1 : Angelique Kerber action in World Tennis Thailand Championship Kerber had won to Williams 6-4. 6-3 take third place play off in Jan 1, 2016 at Hua-Hin, Thailand.
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: - Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer playing semi-final match against Belgium’s David Goffin during the Semi-Final match Nitto ATP Finals 2017 in O2
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 5:Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand returns a ball during Day 3 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 5, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: - Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer playing semi-final match against Belgium’s David Goffin during the Semi-Final match Nitto ATP Finals 2017 in O2
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: Professional Swiss Tennis player Roger Federer in action during the Nitto ATP semi-finals match against David Goffin from Belgium at O2 indoor Arena
Arena O2, London, UK – November 18, 2017: Professional Tennis player David Goffin from Belgium playing semi-final match against Roger Federer from Swiss during the Nitto ATP at O2 indoor Arena, London

See more

789297883

See more

789297883

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136807759

Item ID: 2136807759

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Tauson with a big swinging backhand.

Important information

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev