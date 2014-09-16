Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Meeting behind class walls. Shot of a group of young woman giving a presentation to colleagues in a boardroom.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4759 × 4760 pixels • 15.9 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG