Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097087154
Medium shot of young athletic woman with beautiful strong body wearing activewear holding dumbbells during workout training. Caucasian fitness female workout out exercising in dark gym.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activewearactivityadultaerobicathleteattractivebeautifulbodybodybuilderbrick wallcaucasiandarkdumbbellenergyequipmentexercisingfemalefitnessgirlgymhealthyholdingindoorskettlebelllifestylelooking awaymedium shotmodelmotivationmusclemuscularonepersonportraitposingsportsportivesportswearsportswomanstandingstrengthstrongtrainingwarm lightweightweightliftingwindowwomanworkoutyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist