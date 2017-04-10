Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
medium close up shot older lady with dementia standing next to the window and worrying about life. High quality photo
senior woman thinking
elderly woman with expression of pleasure
Senior asian woman was sick
Portrait of senior woman sitting on chair at nursing home
Portrait of senior woman
Senior asian woman was sick
man with beard by window scared

See more

1773456719

See more

1773456719

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132258857

Item ID: 2132258857

medium close up shot older lady with dementia standing next to the window and worrying about life. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Poppy Pix

Poppy Pix