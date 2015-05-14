Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Meditation yoga on the beach. Asian woman sitting on the rock in Lotus pose. Padmasana. Hands raised up in namaste mudra. Yoga retreat. Healthy concept. Copy space. Mengening beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pregnant woman seven month abdomen meditates through yoga. Young wellbeing female dressed sport bra and leggins doing fitness exercise in relaxation on sea. The concept of health lifestyle
Pregnant woman seven month abdomen meditates through yoga. Young wellbeing female dressed sport bra and leggins doing fitness exercise in relaxation on sea. The concept of health lifestyle
beautiful girl performing Yoga on sunny beach with crashing waves
Portrait of a fit woman who practices yoga outdoors. Woman practicing asanas on a sunny day with a blue sky in the background
An attractive female doing yoga on the beach and smiling at the camera
yoga at sunset by the ocean
pregnant woman yoga pose on the beach sunset

See more

1578839986

See more

1578839986

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130167477

Item ID: 2130167477

Meditation yoga on the beach. Asian woman sitting on the rock in Lotus pose. Padmasana. Hands raised up in namaste mudra. Yoga retreat. Healthy concept. Copy space. Mengening beach, Bali, Indonesia

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4293 × 5704 pixels • 14.3 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 753 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 377 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Gauri

Olga Gauri