Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
A medieval fortress of Akkerman on the Dniester (river) estuary leading to the Black Sea, located in today´s southwestern Ukraine, Europe. Known also as Akkerman in former Bessarabia.
Photo Formats
1944 × 2592 pixels • 6.5 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG