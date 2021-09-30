Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101470736
Medical stethoscope and heart on green apple isolated on white background. Healthy lifestyle and natural nutrition.
K
By Kosoff
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativeappleassistanceattackbankruptcyburncardiaccardiologistcardiologycarecheckcholesterolclinicconceptcontrolcookcrisiscurecut outdevicediabeticdiagnosisdiseasedoctoreatingequipmentexaminationfitnesshealthhealthyhealthy eatinghealthy foodheartheartbeathospitalillnessisolatedmedicalmedicinenutritionpressurepreventionprotectionpulseredshapestethoscopevegetarianvitaminwhite
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist