Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Medical specialist doctor using stethoscope, with digital graphical brain and infographic icon abstract illustration concept, science and medicine laboratory diagnostics blue background banner
Formats
6000 × 2364 pixels • 20 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 394 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 197 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG