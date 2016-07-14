Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Medical clinical red stethoscope doctor health care tool equipment with receipt blank copy space sheet isolated on the bright solid fond plain red background
Edit
Mobile phone and white headphones. Blue background
Fresh Meat and Fresh Sausages, Simple Vector
Stethoscope - medical equipment isolated on white - 3d rendering
Miodern smartphone connected to headphones on blue background. The screen in in yellow color
color heart with stethoscope tool to rhythm sign
Power Bank with USB charging cable isolated on white background - 3d rendering
Red heart pillow with Stethoscope.Health care and medicine concept.Selective and soft focus

See more

790567873

See more

790567873

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141054475

Item ID: 2141054475

Medical clinical red stethoscope doctor health care tool equipment with receipt blank copy space sheet isolated on the bright solid fond plain red background

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Antonio Jarosso

Antonio Jarosso