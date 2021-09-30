Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097137956
medical clinic operating room, cosmetic therapy health care treatment surgery clinic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticassistantbeauticianbeautycarecliniccorrectioncosmeticcosmetologydoctoremergencyequipmentfemaleforcepsglovehealthhealth carehealthcarehospitalinstrumentmanmaskmedicalmedicineoperationpatientpersonphysicianplasticprocedureprofessionalprotectiveroomscissorssetskinspecialiststainlesssteelsterilesurgeonsurgerysurgicaltherapytooltreatmentuniformwomanyoung
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist