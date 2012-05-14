Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MECCA - DEC 8 : View from third floor of Haram Mosque where Muslim pilgrims get ready for prayer Dec 8, 2007 in Mecca. Millions of muslims around the world come for hajj during this time.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

50890588

Stock Photo ID: 50890588

MECCA - DEC 8 : View from third floor of Haram Mosque where Muslim pilgrims get ready for prayer Dec 8, 2007 in Mecca. Millions of muslims around the world come for hajj during this time.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2600 × 1950 pixels • 8.7 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

ahmad.faizal

ahmad.faizal