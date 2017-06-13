Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Meatballs in tomato sauce with basil on top. Bright background with ingredients in blurry background. This meal is called Kofte in Turkey and Cufte in Balkans. International meatball day.
