Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Meat Pork. Fresh raw meat prepared for cooking. Pork tenderloin. Glass Baking Dish with Meat, onion, carrot, celery, thyme, bay leaf and pepper. High quality food photo. White isolated background.
Formats
6401 × 4572 pixels • 21.3 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG