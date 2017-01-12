Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
measuring tape in back pocket of blue jeans on yellow background, copy space. concept diet, weight control, weight loss, weight loss, diseases associated with weight loss or gain, bulemia.
Edit
Dark blue denim jeans background texture of cotton
Back pants
Details of jeans texture
Upper part of denim trousers isolated on blue background. Blue jeans with yellow measure tape instead of belt. Close up jeans with measure tape around waist. Healthy lifestyle and dieting concept.
blue measuring tape in the front pocket of jeans, blue jeans on a yellow background, copy space, weight loss and weight control concept, measuring body volume
Blue jeans and leather belt with gold buckle
yellow measure tape in jeans on background, concept of weight loss, copy space

See more

1175731594

See more

1175731594

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139852991

Item ID: 2139852991

measuring tape in back pocket of blue jeans on yellow background, copy space. concept diet, weight control, weight loss, weight loss, diseases associated with weight loss or gain, bulemia.

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Kyliki