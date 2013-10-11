Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Measurement of TDS of water. Electronic pH meter in a glass of water.Filter for water purification. There is a tap for drinking water in the background.
SEOUL, KOREA - July 12, 2018 : Seoul battleship park
steel chromed tank with pressure meter in clean laboratory
transmission electron microscope in a scientific laboratory.
Modern nail salon interior
The image of food industry equipment
modern laboratory equipment for medical and chemical analyzes
Changer racks and probe modules. Flexible change racks for automated changing, scanning and touch-trigger modules. Probe material stylus close-up process

See more

486907969

See more

486907969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123762627

Item ID: 2123762627

Measurement of TDS of water. Electronic pH meter in a glass of water.Filter for water purification. There is a tap for drinking water in the background.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

studiomirage

studiomirage