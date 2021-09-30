Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100648880
measure body temperature. receptionists working at a reception desk. People wearing protective face mask prevent covid-19 virus
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
19assistancebodybusinesscardcheckclientconciergecoronaviruscountercovidcredit cardcrisiscustomerdeskemployeefacefeverfrontguesthotelinfraredkeykey cardlobbymaskoccupationofficepandemicpaymentpeoplepersonpreventionreceptionreceptionistroomservicestafftemperaturethermometertouristtravelwearingwelcomewomanwomenworkworkerworkplace
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist