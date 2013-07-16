Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Meadow full of beautiful mountain flowers in the background of the Mala Fatra mountains. Spring greenery and mountain hills, discover the spring beauty of the mountains.
Formats
5740 × 4160 pixels • 19.1 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 725 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 363 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG