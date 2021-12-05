Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088203971
Mazowieckie, Poland - December 5, 2021: Night photo of road traffic in winter. Car lights reflecting off an icy, slippery road.
P
By PhotoRK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblack backgroundblurcarcar lightscarschristmascolddangerous conditionsdarkdecorationdrivedrivingeuropeeveningiceilluminationlightlightsmodernmotionnightnight photonight shotoutdoorsroadroad conditionsseasonslippery roadsnowsnowfallspeedstreettraffictransporttransportationtravelurbanvehicleviewweatherwinterwinter conditions
Categories: Transportation, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist