Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 194564084
MAURITIUS-JANUARY 04: Architecture details of traditional Hindu temple on January 04, 2014 in Mauritius island. Hinduism is a major religion in Mauritius, representing 49% of the total population
Photo Formats
3774 × 2500 pixels • 12.6 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG