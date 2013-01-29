Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
mature smiling businessman in businesslike suit hold wireless laptop outside the office, business
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8256 × 5408 pixels • 27.5 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 655 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG