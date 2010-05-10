Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
mature man, doctor's hand holding test tube with patient's blood, sample, biological material for DNA, pathologies, viruses, covid-19, medical examination, research for treatment of diseases people
Patient drinks tea in a hospital ward
Portrait of a doctor with a syringe
young locksmith installing a lock on a new door
Handsome man drinking some red wine at home
Spraying cologne cosmetic man smiling
man holding toothbrushes
cute old guy with bottle of water

See more

101633725

See more

101633725

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133317935

Item ID: 2133317935

mature man, doctor's hand holding test tube with patient's blood, sample, biological material for DNA, pathologies, viruses, covid-19, medical examination, research for treatment of diseases people

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5800 × 3867 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kittyfly

Kittyfly