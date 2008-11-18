Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Mature female caucasian leading a team of business women from diverse background made up of a caucasian, a mediterranean, an Asian and a Japanese woman, isolated on white.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3456 × 2116 pixels • 11.5 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG