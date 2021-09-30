Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091528535
Mature European woman who came to a shoe store for shopping, chooses ballet flats
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
60s70sadultassortmentattentiveballetflatsbasicsbuyerbuyingcasualchoiceclientclothingconsumercustomerdiscountelderlyeuropeanfemalefocusedfootwearfrenchgermangoodsindoorsinsidematurepensionerpersonportraitpurchaserussiansalesectionselectshelvesshoeshopshopaholicshoppershoppingshowingstorestylishtradevisiterwoman
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist