Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Massive deforestation around an alpine lake caused by introduced invasive species beavers on Isla Navarino, Tierra Del Fuego, South America.
Photo Formats
4196 × 2848 pixels • 14 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.