Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080647577
Mashed potatoes in a bowl, raw potatoes on background.
Bologna, Metropolitan City of Bologna, Italy
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakedcloseupcookedcookingcuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdisheatfoodfreshgourmetgreengrilledhealthyhomemadehotlunchmashmashedmashed potatoesmealmeatnutritionparsleyplateporkpotatopotatoespreparedpureapurépuré di papateraw potatorestaurantroastroastedrusticsaladsaucesnacktabletastytraditionalvegetablevegetablesvegetarianwhite
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist