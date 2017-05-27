Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Martabak Coklat Keju , Indonesian Traditional Street Food Named Martabak Manis (Sweet Martabak) with Grated Cheese and Chocolate Meses on WhiteTable. Selective focus. Oily and shiny texture
Formats
3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG