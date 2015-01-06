Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
marshmallow,focus at marshmallow holding in hand,valentine style,sugar based confection in their modern form,consist of sugar,water and gelatin,they molded into small pieces.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG