Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - AUGUST 8 : A Berber woman performs the traditional ceremony of making mint tea on August 8, 2008 in Marrakech, Morocco. This was a demonstration of Berber life made to tourists.
Photo Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.