Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Marktkirche ("The Church on the Marketplace") St. Georg and St. Jakobus ("St. George and St. James") is the main Lutheran church in Hanover. It was built in the 14th century.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

12031225

Stock Photo ID: 12031225

Marktkirche ("The Church on the Marketplace") St. Georg and St. Jakobus ("St. George and St. James") is the main Lutheran church in Hanover. It was built in the 14th century.

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

guentermanaus

guentermanaus