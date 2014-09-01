Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Marktkirche ("The Church on the Marketplace") St. Georg and St. Jakobus ("St. George and St. James") is the main Lutheran church in Hanover. It was built in the 14th century.
