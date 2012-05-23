Images

Marine One [VH-60N] lands near a fallen tree at Florida International University Oct 26, 2005. 10-24 Hurricane Wilma hit Florida. 10-27 George W. Bush visited the National Hurricane Center.
Stock Photo ID: 1427607

Photo Formats

  • 3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Samuel Acosta

Samuel Acosta

