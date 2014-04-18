Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
March big snowdrift by the road against the backdrop of city houses. On the road lies dirty snow in high heaps. Urban winter landscape. Cloudy winter day, soft light.
Formats
5333 × 3341 pixels • 17.8 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG