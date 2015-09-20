Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Marble. Texture. Green Marble background. Portoro marbl wallpaper and counter tops. marble floor and wall tile. quartz marble texture. natural granite stone. granit, mabel, marvel, marbl.
Formats
14173 × 4961 pixels • 47.2 × 16.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 350 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 175 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG