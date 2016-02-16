Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Marble texture background. Used in design for skin tile ,wallpaper, interiors backdrop. Natural patterns. Picture high resolution. Luxurious background
Edit
Rose gold marble seamless texture with high resolution for background and design interior or exterior, counter top view.
Abstract red and white marble texture for background or tiles floor decorative design.
Rose gold marble seamless texture with high resolution for background and design interior or exterior, counter top view.
pink marble - abstract background
Marble pattern texture natural background. Interiors marble stone wall design (High resolution)
Pink marble texture background pattern with high resolution.
Pink Rose Marble texture background vector. Panoramic Marbling texture design for Banner, invitation, wallpaper, headers, website, print ads, packaging design template.

See more

1474228931

See more

1474228931

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140025337

Item ID: 2140025337

Marble texture background. Used in design for skin tile ,wallpaper, interiors backdrop. Natural patterns. Picture high resolution. Luxurious background

Formats

  • 4033 × 2269 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

natrot

natrot