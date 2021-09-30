Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096161753
Marble Texture Background, Natural Polished brown Onyx Marble Stone For Interior Abstract Home Decoration Used Ceramic Wall Tiles And Floor Tiles
Related keywords
antiquearchitecturebackdropbeautifulbeigebrecciabrowncarpetcementceramiccloseupexteriorexterior wallpaperfloorflooringgranitehigh qualityhome decorationhome interiorinterioritalianluxurymarble slabsmarble stone texturenaturalnew marblepolishedporcelainrockroom wallpaperrusticshapeslabstonestuccostylesurfacetexturedtileunique designveinsvitrified tileswallwall tileswallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
