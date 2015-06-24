Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.
Edit
Beige marble, brown marble for interior exterior (with high resolution) decoration design business and industrial construction concept design. Beige marble background
natural marble background
limestone marble texture background with high resolution Italian polished slab marble stone for interior-exterior home decoration ceramic tile surface background.
Marble, marble texture, stone texture, slab, granite texture, wall tiles, floor tiles, flooring, porcelain tiles, gvt, pgvt.
Beige Colored Marble Texture Background With Heavily Mixed White Curly Veins, It Can Be Used For Interior-Exterior Home Decoration and Ceramic Tile Surface.
natural marble background
italian marble texture marble slab design for printing

See more

1213265317

See more

1213265317

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135624941

Item ID: 2135624941

marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.

Formats

  • 14173 × 7087 pixels • 47.2 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

marble design seller

marble design seller