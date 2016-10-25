Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.
gold leaf
concrete cement building facade wall
hardened surface of the sponge is brown.
Texture of stone
Rough colourful sand stone close up for texture, background use
Rusted galvanized sheet surface , dirty texture
old natural dark stone background

See more

1397131766

See more

1397131766

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132312795

Item ID: 2132312795

marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.

Formats

  • 14173 × 7087 pixels • 47.2 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

marble design seller

marble design seller