Image
marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.
Marble texture. Design for tiles, T shirt, bed sheet, table cloth, sari, carpet, curtains and fabric print. 3d Textile art. Attractive wallpaper. Popular Italian marble design. Best wall tile.
ice background
Frozen ice pattern on a glass window during the cold winter weather
Geometry classic repeat modern pattern with textures
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132312733

Item ID: 2132312733

marble texture background, natural Italian slab marble stone texture for interior abstract home decoration used ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles surface background.

Formats

  • 14173 × 7087 pixels • 47.2 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

marble design seller

marble design seller