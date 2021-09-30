Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083847425
Marble texture background, natural Italian polished marble stone texture using ceramic wall tiles and floor tiles
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearchitecturebackdropbackgroundbeautifulbeigebrecciacarpetcementceramiccloseupdesignexteriorexterior wallpaperfloorflooringgranitehigh qualityhome decorationhome interiorinterioritalianluxurymarble slabsmarble stone texturenaturalnew marblepatternpolishedporcelainrockroom wallpaperrusticshapeslabstonestuccostylesurfacetexturetexturedtileunique designveinsvitrified tileswallwall tileswallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist