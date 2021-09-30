Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100376486
Marble texture and background for design, layer and creative use. Turkish modern marble texture
U
By Uskarp
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbeautifulblackcloseupcloudscolorsdecorationdesigndetaileffectfloorgoldgraphicgray-marblegreeninkinteriorlightmarblemarble backgroundmarble patternmarble texturemarble-backgroundmarble-texturemarblingnaturalnatureoceanoldorientalpaintpaperpatternseasmoothstonesurfacetexturetextured-marbletileturkishvintagewallwallpaperwaterwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist