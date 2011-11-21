Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Marble, rustic, texture, floor, wall, stone, marble background. green Portoro marbl wallpaper and counter tops. green marble floor and wall tile. green terrazzo marble texture. natural granite stone.
Edit
texture on the wall in an interesting color
Abstract design texture rough dirty paint modern vintage digital graphic art colorful illustration background
Foam smoke pattern image. Abstract marble texture. 2d illustration. Water hand made. Colorful handmade art. Dense background . Backdrop layer. Ink abstraction.
Abstract geometric structure material pattern texture surface style material digital illustration background
Decorative paper, colorful pattern. wallpaper incredible color
Abstract grunge texture on black background. Fractal digital art image.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134339611

Item ID: 2134339611

Marble, rustic, texture, floor, wall, stone, marble background. green Portoro marbl wallpaper and counter tops. green marble floor and wall tile. green terrazzo marble texture. natural granite stone.

Formats

  • 11811 × 3898 pixels • 39.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 330 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 165 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Duane Johnson

Duane Johnson