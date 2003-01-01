Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Marble granite white panorama background wall surface black pattern graphic abstract light elegant gray for do floor ceramic counter texture stone slab smooth tile silver natural.
Formats
9472 × 3875 pixels • 31.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 409 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 205 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG