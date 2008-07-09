Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
MARANELLO, ITALY - 9 JULY : Logo of Ferrari (Prancing horse) on Formula 1 (F1) sports car in Museum Ferrari, Maranello, Italy on July 9, 2008. Ferrari was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1928.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG