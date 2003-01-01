Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Many white rubber cups were piled together. After the farmers have cut the latex from the tree. to be sold for further processing for export. Good quality and clean flexible
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG