Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Many suspended chaotically intertwined colorful ropes tied into messy knots for plate wood hanging on rail of traditional. A lot of wooden tags hangs with colorful ropes. Selective focus.
Formats
5530 × 3687 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG