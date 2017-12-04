Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Many freshly baked croissants levitating or flying. Croissants isolated on pink background. Levitation scene. Copy space place for text. Advertisement of bakery, confectionery. Creative breakfast food
Formats
8892 × 6192 pixels • 29.6 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG