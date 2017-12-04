Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Many freshly baked croissants levitating or flying. Croissants isolated on pink background. Levitation scene. Copy space place for text. Advertisement of bakery, confectionery. Creative breakfast food
Sea mollusks, sea cockleshells on a white background. mollusk
The composition of sea and ocean shells close-up
Summer background collection of shells and fresh fruit juice
Creative various seashell pattern on pastel blue background with copy space. Summer flat lay.
Sea shells pattern on yellow paper background. Summer concept. Flat lay, top view - Image
sea shells isolated on white
Seashells and broken rapana isolated on white background. Top view.

See more

198328382

See more

198328382

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122910177

Item ID: 2122910177

Many freshly baked croissants levitating or flying. Croissants isolated on pink background. Levitation scene. Copy space place for text. Advertisement of bakery, confectionery. Creative breakfast food

Formats

  • 8892 × 6192 pixels • 29.6 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olena Ivanova

Olena Ivanova