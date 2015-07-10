Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Many flowering plants of fernleaf lavender (Lavandula pinnata or multifida) growing in black lava sand in Lanzarote, Canary islands. Rare moment of abundant inflorescence in the islands after rains
Edit
fields of real lavender on the mountain of Lure
Delphiniums in sunny flower field
purple lavender landscape
Fields with blooming laveneder
Flowers on the mountain.
Field of Blue salvia flowers.(selective focus)
Field of flowers

See more

464760071

See more

464760071

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135085435

Item ID: 2135085435

Many flowering plants of fernleaf lavender (Lavandula pinnata or multifida) growing in black lava sand in Lanzarote, Canary islands. Rare moment of abundant inflorescence in the islands after rains

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Burning Bright

Burning Bright